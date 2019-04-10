Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter.

CDEV opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

