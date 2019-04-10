Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 542,778 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.16 million. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

