CDW (CDW) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,499,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,692,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,360.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

CDW opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CDW has a 12 month low of $68.88 and a 12 month high of $102.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

