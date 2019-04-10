CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 369.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,579,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 956,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $387,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,378,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $737,163 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBZ opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

