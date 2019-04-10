Cazcoin Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CAZ)

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Cazcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Cazcoin has a total market cap of $64,972.00 and $28.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cazcoin has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00352066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.01515290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00238691 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Cazcoin Coin Profile

Cazcoin’s total supply is 48,540,693 coins and its circulating supply is 41,263,548 coins. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cazcoin’s official website is cazcoin.io . Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject

Cazcoin Coin Trading

Cazcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cazcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

