Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Short Interest Up 1.1% in March

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,897,941 shares, an increase of 1.1% from the March 15th total of 4,846,323 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Castle Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN ROX opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Castle Brands has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Castle Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Castle Brands by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Castle Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares during the period.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

