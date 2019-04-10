Carnival (CCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter fiscal 2019, the stock took a hit after the company issued a disappointing second-quarter and fiscal 2019 guidance. Carnival expects fiscal 2019 EPS to be in the $4.35-$4.55 band, down from the prior estimate of $4.50-$4.80. Higher net cruise costs and political uncertainty in Germany and France are also hurting the company’s performance. Earnings estimates for current-quarter and year have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings potential. However, the current strength in its bookings along with pricing trends for the fiscal year bode well. Moreover, the rollout of new state-of-the-art revenue-management system — YODA — will help it garner incremental revenues in the second half of fiscal 2019 and beyond.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 919,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $364,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,765.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $209,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,923 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Carnival by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,261,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

