CarMax, Inc (KMX) Holdings Raised by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after buying an additional 136,491 shares during the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 525,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,655 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,838 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

