Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX) Receives €72.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.69 ($84.52).

AFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.50 ($91.28) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

AFX opened at €72.30 ($84.07) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €50.85 ($59.13) and a 12-month high of €84.55 ($98.31).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

