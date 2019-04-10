Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,912.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,698,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,604,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after buying an additional 2,134,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,829,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

