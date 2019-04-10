Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 915 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 685.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/cardan-capital-partners-llc-sells-915-shares-of-boulder-growth-income-fund-inc-bif.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.