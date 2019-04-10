Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 42,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INF opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/cardan-capital-partners-llc-raises-position-in-brookfield-glbl-lstd-infrstr-incm-fd-inc-inf.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.