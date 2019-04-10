Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 121,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLIBA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on GCI Liberty to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

