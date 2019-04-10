CarBlock Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181,970.00 (CAR)

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, CarBlock has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One CarBlock token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. CarBlock has a market cap of $0.00 and $181,970.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $715.75 or 0.13686286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018914 BTC.

About CarBlock

CarBlock is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. CarBlock’s official message board is medium.com/carblock . CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io . The official website for CarBlock is www.carblock.io

CarBlock Token Trading

CarBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CarBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

