Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitateslongterm value and reduces the company’s risk profile. CNQ’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the cash flow prospects. The recent Joslyn buyout deal also bodes well for CNQ. Notably, CNQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, generating around C$3.2 billion year-to-date. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payouts and stock buybacks. It has a solid track record of dividend hikes, making it a high-yield, dividend growth play. However pipeline constraints in Canada are leading to discounted crude prices, thereby impacting the revenues of the company. Also, the firm is bearing the brunt of increasing costs since past several quarters. The interplay of these factors account for our cautious stance on CNQ”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 257,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,783. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $914,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $6,987,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,202,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

