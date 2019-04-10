Canaccord Genuity Lowers Tullow Oil (TLW) Price Target to GBX 275

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (up from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.97 ($3.38).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 243.70 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.30 ($3.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tullow Oil’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 75,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £166,664.94 ($217,777.26). Also, insider Angus McCoss sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01), for a total value of £19,987 ($26,116.56).

Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

