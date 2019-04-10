Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,660,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $91,781,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,736,909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 191,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 191,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 178,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 175,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $206,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,381,024. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

