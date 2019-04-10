Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of CPE opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.