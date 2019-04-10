California Public Employees Retirement System Has $345,000 Stake in Sunoco LP (SUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2,946.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

