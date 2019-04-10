Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

CHW stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

