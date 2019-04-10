Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
CHW stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.47.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
