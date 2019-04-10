CAE (CAE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.41

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.41 and last traded at C$30.34, with a volume of 109365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.50 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$816.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$759.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.47000002248753 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About CAE (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

