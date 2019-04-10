Cadence Minerals (KDNC) Shares Down 5%

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 9,290,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

