Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) President Sells $3,348,904.78 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 494,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,562,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 23,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

