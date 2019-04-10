Caci International Inc (CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.26. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $60,665.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $48,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,647.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

