Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.68.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $716.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.