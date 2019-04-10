Burford Capital (BUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,253

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,747 ($22.83) to GBX 2,253 ($29.44) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.05) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,127.20 ($27.80).

LON BUR opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

