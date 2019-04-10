BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,729 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

