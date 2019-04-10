Bruker Co. (BRKR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Bruker worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Bruker had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bruker Co. (BRKR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bruker-co-brkr-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.