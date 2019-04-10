BRP Inc (DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Wells Fargo & Co raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities started coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. BRP has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.69% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,557,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,312,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BRP by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,247,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,887,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

