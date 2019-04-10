Brokers Set Expectations for CBS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBS in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered CBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CBS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

CBS stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. CBS has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in CBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

