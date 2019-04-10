Brokers Issue Forecasts for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

