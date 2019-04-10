Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Target Price at $52.91

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 612,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 180,388 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,809,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI opened at $53.88 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

