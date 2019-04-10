Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc (M) Price Target at $27.77

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,958.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,960,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $96,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,597 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 290.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,030 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

