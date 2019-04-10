Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Price Target at $3,036.00

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,036 ($39.67).

IMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

LON IMB opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

