Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) PT at $16.29

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $12.64 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

