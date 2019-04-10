Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Target Price at $262.09

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.30.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $262.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

