Brokerages Set Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Target Price at $44.78

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

FSCT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.40. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $101,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 11,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $500,631.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,317,554. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,923,000 after buying an additional 45,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

