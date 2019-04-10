Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Target Price at $16.40

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,671 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,089,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after acquiring an additional 169,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,362,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,415,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,907,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

