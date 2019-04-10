Brokerages Set Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Target Price at $16.40

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.
In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.27. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.
