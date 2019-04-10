Brokerages Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) PT at $36.75

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 104.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $559.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

