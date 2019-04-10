Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Loop Capital upped their price target on WNS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

WNS stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WNS by 599.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 225,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in WNS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

