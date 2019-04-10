Brokerages Anticipate West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTBA. BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Bancorporation by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 51.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

