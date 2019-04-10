Brokerages Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. BCB Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Michael Lesler bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,307.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent Didomenico, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,459.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,396. Corporate insiders own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

