Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) VP Sells $132,216.30 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $132,216.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $457,261.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

