Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $1,920,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,621 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,458,501. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,029. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

