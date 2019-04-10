Britvic Plc (BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 877.75 ($11.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVIC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Britvic from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Britvic to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

LON:BVIC traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 953.50 ($12.46). 707,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

