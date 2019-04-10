British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,260 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,588,181,000 after acquiring an additional 859,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 270,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $172.44.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/british-airways-pensions-investment-management-ltd-has-16-30-million-holdings-in-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.