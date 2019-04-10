Bristow Group (BRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

BRS stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts expect that Bristow Group will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 101,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,726,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 101,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bristow Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

