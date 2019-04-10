Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 253694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 127.66% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
