Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 253694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 127.66% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/bridgeline-digital-blin-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-18.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,633 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.