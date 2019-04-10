BP (BP) Given a GBX 615 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 555 ($7.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on BP from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 650.59 ($8.50).

BP stock opened at GBX 575.23 ($7.52) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 176 shares of company stock worth $93,904.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

