Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $4,545.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00352066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.01515290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00238691 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

